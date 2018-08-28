Bilawal adamant on Aitzaz as PPP’s presidential candidate

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is adamant on Senator Aitzaz Ahsan for the party’s presidential election candidate.

According to reports, a PPP delegation met the chairman who told them that he had three names for the presidential candidate. “Aitzaz, Aitzaz, Aitzaz,”.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a party meeting to discuss cooperation sought by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman for a consensus presidential candidate.

A day earlier, the JUI-F chief, who has submitted his nomination papers for the presidential election to be held on September 4 after being fielded as the nominee of all opposition parties except PPP, called on the former president and sought cooperation.

Sources disclosed that the JUI-F leader requested Zardari to withdraw PPP candidate Aitzaz Ahsan from the presidential contest.

