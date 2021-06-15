Bilawal accuses PTI govt of robbing people

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the PTI government is successfully robbing the pockets of the people by raising taxes.

In a statement issued from the Media Cell Bilawal House, he said that Budget 2021 is a document in which amnesty has been given to certain investors by taking money from people’s pockets.

He called out Imran Khan’s plot to break the economic backbone of the common citizens.

“The incumbent government is ready to impose a 10% tax on pension and provident funds,” stated Chairman Bilawal.

“The PTI government is even levying taxes on travel allowances of people associated with the newspaper industry.”

Chairman Bilawal said, “Due to Imran Khan’s anti-people measures, hotel employees will no longer get a tax-free meal while on duty.” —INP