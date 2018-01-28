Bilateral trade with S Africa should be enhanced in various sectors: FPCCI

Karachi

Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Senior Vice President of FPCCI has urged the Acting High Commissioner of South Africa in Pakistan Rasheeda Adam to work together to accelerate the efforts to get bilateral trade benefits and emphasized on selection and introduction of various products through solo exhibitions on reciprocal basis.

The Acting High Commissioner of South Africa visited FPCCI headquarter for meeting with the office bearers of FPCCI. The meeting was also attended by Honorary Consul General of South Africa in Pakistan Ghulam Ali Muhammad, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Abdul Sami Khan, Shakil Dhingra, Abdul Rashid Abro, Zahid Umer.

Mazhar Nasir further said that most of Pakistani items like sports goods, surgical items, leather goods, textiles and handicraft items are seen in the South African market but due to non-branding, these items are not identified as Pakistani made item. He also stress on activation of joint business council of Pakistan and South Africa and emphasized on the need to enhance people to people contact. He assured the High Commissioner of South Africa for necessary cooperation with respect to promote bilateral trade and economic relations and holding exhibitions, business forums.

Rasheeda Adam, Acting High Commissioner of South Africa expressed her gratitude on the warm welcome and hospitality and stated that there are so many opportunities in South Africa and many investors from the world are doing their business but the Pakistani investors are in the negligible number. She further stated that the economy of South Africa is now improving and stabilizing. She said that South Africa need business for which we will facilitate the business community of Pakistan in terms of single entry and multiple visas for doing business and holding of business forums, exhibitions and workshop as well.

S. M. Muneer stressed on the need to enhance bilateral trade and economic relation with South Africa in the follow up of the “Look Africa Plan” of the government of Pakistan. The meeting was concluded with the presentation of FPCCI’s traditional crest to South African Ambassador by the Senior Vice President FPCCI.—INP