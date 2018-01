Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqi, in Srinagar today.

A large contingent of police in raid the residence of Bilal Siddiqi early this morning, took him into custody and lodged him at Srinagar Central Jail.

Meanwhile, a party spokesman in a statement in Srinagar, denouncing the arrest of Bilal Siddiqui termed it frustration of the puppet authorities.—KMS