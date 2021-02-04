Bilal Saeed shows other side of picture after viral fighting video

LAHORE – Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed came in the limelight recently for all the wrong reasons after he was spotting fighting with his brother and a girl outside his residence in a viral video on Thursday.

The video shows the songwriter and composer trading blows with his brother and kicking a girl on the street.

Ever since social media is filled with trolls with some slamming Bilal Saeed for hitting the woman.

Now the singer has given an answer to everyone, showing the other side of the picture and giving reason of the violent brawl.

Bilal Saeed writes on Twitter, “Every human has the right to live with dignity and security, regardless of gender. I am a believer of peace, however I also believe in establishing boundaries when that peace is repeatedly compromised by another, regardless of gender”.


“When the safety and dignity of a person is violated and jeopardized over and over again, he unfortunately is left with no option but to react,” he added.

A mix response surfaced after Bilal Saeed’s clarification. Here are some reactions;

 

