Bilal Maqsood praises Junaid Safdar’s singing, says tax money used for wedding decor

According to renowned Pakistani singer-composer Bilal Maqsood, the wedding expenses of Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar may have been paid using Pakistani taxpayers’ money.

Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, shared a video from his nikkah ceremony on Wednesday, in which he can be seen singing the popular Bollywood song ‘Kya hua tera waada.’ As soon as the video surfaced, Junaid won hearts with his singing abilities.

Bilal Maqsood, a guitarist, composer, and founding member of Strings shared his reaction to Nawaz Sharif’s grandson’s viral video.

Junaid Safdar, who sang the classic Bollywood song ‘Kya hua tera waada,’ seems to have captivated Bilal. The extravagant party arrangements, on the other hand, did not sit right with him since he believes they were likely paid for with public funds.

Taking to his Instagram story, Maqsood shared the viral video and captioned it: “Some of the flowers in the background might be from my tax money. But I have to give this guy full marks for his singing.”

Junaid Safdar’s singing abilities are praised by Bilal Maqsood, but the wedding décor does not impress him.

Areeba Habib, a Pakistani model, and television actress called out Bilal Maqsood in comments. She told Maqsood not to “drag kids into this” and to “be positive.”

She also said, “We are still paying taxes with zero return. But, phir bhi dil hai Pakistani [After all, my heart is Pakistani].”

Junaid Safdar’s singing abilities are praised by Bilal Maqsood, but the wedding décor does not impress him.

The video became popular on the internet and across many social media platforms very quickly. Junaid’s secret skill seems to have captivated the hearts of Pakistani celebs.

Junaid’s nikkah ceremony with former lawmaker Saif-ur- Rehman’s daughter Aisha Saif, took place on Sunday at the luxurious Lanesborough Hotel in London.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/lifestyle-pakistan/