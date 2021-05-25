Bilal Maqsood honors Palestinians in “Akhiri Alvida”

Bilal Maqsood’s social media content has always been relevant and amusing for fans who can’t wait to see what he comes up with next.

Bilal recently chose to honor Palestinians who are being targeted and persecuted by Israeli forces.

The Mera Bichra Yaar singer performed an acoustic version of one of his most famous songs, ‘Aakhri Alvida,’ in an Instagram video, making us feel in love all over again. The famous melody and Anwar Maqsood’s beautiful lyrics are enough to give goosebumps to the listeners.

“A tribute to all Palestinians living in the fear of each day spent with their loved ones being the last. Keeping you in our prayers!” Bilal posted coupled with the hashtag ‘Free Palestine’.

The song was published under T-series in 2007 for the film Shootout at Lokhandwala, featuring Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt, and Dia Mirza, but its lyrics are eerily similar to the conflict in Palestine today and Bilal adds an edge through his voice, making the song even more irrelevant.

Hundreds of Palestinians have died and many others have been injured as a result of Israeli forces’ raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, airstrikes, and unrelenting terror.

Millions of citizens have raised their voices in support of the Palestinian people, urging Israel to stop the abuse.

Earlier this week, after an 11-day long bloodbath in Gaza where more than 230 innocent civilians were killed in Israeli strikes, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into force early Friday, giving a sigh of relief to oppressed Palestinians.

As truce began people in Gaza, which faced aerial and artillery attacks from Israel, people celebrated the development by honking their car horns in streets and some with aerial firing.

The ceasefire agreement between both sides was brokered by Egypt that also included Gaza’s second-most powerful group, Islamic Jihad, amid rising international pressure to stop the violence that started on May 10.

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the security cabinet “unanimously accepted the recommendations to accept an Egypt-proposed an unconditional ceasefire.

“The political leadership emphasizes that it is the reality on the ground that will determine the future of the operation,” it added.

Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad also confirmed the ceasefire in a statement, saying it would come into force Friday morning.

Egypt is sending security delegations to Israel and the Palestinian territories to help uphold the ceasefire.

US President Joe Biden in a statement said, “I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I’m committed to working toward it”.

