Bilal Lone pays homage to Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone on his martyrdom anniversary

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Independent Movement (JKPIM) Bilal Ghani Lone, has paid rich tributes to Shaheed-e-Hurriyat, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, on his 18th martyrdom anniversary.

Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was killed by unknown assailants when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering on this day in 2002.

Bilal Ghani Lone in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Khawaja Ghani Abdul Lone played a conspicuous role in the ongoing freedom movement and for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

While remembering Khawaja Lone’s contribution for the ongoing movement, he said that the martyred leader had dedicated his life for the sacred cause. He expressed the hope that the followers and fans of Khawaja Lone would carry forward his mission with zeal and zest.—KMS