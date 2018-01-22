Bilal Kawa’s relatives protest

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the family and relatives of Kashmiri businessman, Bilal Ahmad Kawa who was arrested in New Delhi by Indian police, staged a protest in Srinagar to press for his immediate release.

Bilal Ahmad Kawa was arrested on January 10 in a fake case pertaining to 2000 Red Fort attack case. He was arrested despite Kashmir police have given him a clean chit.

The family members and relatives assembled at Srinagar’s press enclave and demanded his releases. The protesters said that Kawa was being punished for no reasons. “He is being made a scapegoat by the authorities,” the family complained.

Kawa was travelling to Delhi with his brother who was scheduled to see a doctor. “If he was suspicious, why did not they arrest him before,” the protesters said.

They said that Kawa is being implicated in false case as he was a minor when the Red Fort attack took place in 2000.—KMS