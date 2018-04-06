Bilal joins The Furor Club as Brand Ambassador

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Furor, the fast fashion forward clothing brand, unveils Bilal Abbas Khan as the Brand Ambassador and the face of their newest collection named Summer Impressions!

Bilal Abbas Khan is the latest heartthrob of the nation, wooing audiences with his powerful performances and now has become the face of Furor!

The new face was unveiled in an exclusive meet and greet event held at Ambrosia, Karachi recently with all the media and socialites in attendance to grace the event.

Furor has always come up with a collection that is suitable for everyone, who love to experience the latest trends! Summer Impression is for people who love to create an impression through their clothes, their style, those who love to go against the rules to set their own trends.

“I am honored to be a part of the Furor Club because this brand resonates with my personality! Someone who loves following fashion style without caring about what others think,” said Bilal Abbas Khan, Furor’s new Brand Ambassador.

Fahad Dandia, Director Operation of Furor expressed, “Furor is a brand of this age. We’re bringing new fashion everyday to surprise our customers. We will be changing the trends in Pakistan. We always hear that fashion comes first in the west and then is passed on to this region. This won’t be the game now.