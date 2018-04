Rawalpindi

New Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Capt (R) Bilal Ifthikar will take charge of his office on Monday.

Before his appointment as RPO Rawalpindi, Bilal Iftikhar was serving as Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sargodha. He will replace Chaudhary Yousaf Ali Shahid, who retired on April 14. —APP