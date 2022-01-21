Bilal assumes NDRMF charge as CEO

Bilal Anwar on Thursday assumed the charge as Chief Executive Officer of the National Disaster Risk Management Fund after his appointment was approved by the federal cabinet as head of the NDRMF.

Mr. Bilal is an International Climate Policy and Sustainable Development professional with a reputation of a leading technical climate change expert who played a vital role in framing and development of international climate policy. He holds an extensive management expertise in climate change and carbon strategies in the corporate sector and donor funded projects in several countries.