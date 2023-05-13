Bilal Abbas, Dur-e-Fishan win fans’ hearts with new pictures from upcoming  project ‘Ishq Murshid’

KARACHI – Pakistani drama Ishq Murshid becomes the talk of the town, courtesy of the star cast as Bilal Abbas Khan, and Dur-e-Fishan have been roped for the soap opera.

The drama, directed by Farooq Rind, has created much hype as viewers are piqued by the chemistry and romantic sequences of roles to be played by the star couple who are set to share the screen for the first time.

Lately, the Pardes star has dropped a new picture with the country’s much-sought actor Bilal Abbas Khan who slays fans with his acting skills in several hit projects. Bilal Abbas is playing the protagonist as Shaahmeer Sikandar and Durefishan is the leading lady of the drama.

As some praised the glam of the Lollywood couple, others already predicted that Ishq Murshid would be a hit project of the year.

Social media reactions