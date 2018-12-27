Biker on roads

I had an experience while driving on beautiful roads of Islamabad.

Flow of traffic in the capital always remains without haste and bustle, as compared to other cities of Pakistan. But one thing was very astonishing i.e. bike rider. With heavy bikes especially they drive in such a manner that their lives as well as others road users remain at high risk. I observed many bike riders trying to make zigzag in flowing traffic on road. They never followed speed limits, others rules and regulations are far away case. This practice of “flying bikes” is normally carried out at the edge of embracing day and night and at last night their intensity reaches at peak. Police although doing its job, but, indeed the initial duty lies upon the shoulders of those parents, who bought bikes for their kids. Therefore, it is the duty of parents to advise their children to avoid reckless driving in order to save their own lives as well as those of other road users.

NAEEM UR REHMAN

Islamabad

