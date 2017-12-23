Bike-thieves gang busted, 14 motorcycles recovered

City Reporter

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff City has busted a motorcycle thief gang and arrested its three members besides recovery of 14 stolen motorcycles worth million of rupees from their possession.

DSP AVLS City Danish Asif Ranjha led the special team which conducted a raid and arrested Azhar alias Azhari, the ring leader of the gang, and his two accomplices Sanaullah and Fayyaz.

SSP Investigation Ghulam Mubashar Mikan announced cash and commendatory certificates for raiding team. National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore arrested two accused – Ghulam Bashir Bughio and Shamim Ahmed Bughio – over allegation of illegal gratifications from former Vice-Chancellor Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (FUUAST), Dr Zafar Iqbal.

According to NAB spokesman, NAB team took custody of both accused from Karachi. Accused Ghulam Bashir Bughio was attached with FUUAST as Director Protocol to former VC, whereas, accused Shamim Ahmed Bughio, Proprietor of Shahid Wood & Steel is the real son of accused Ghulam Bashir.

Moreover, both accused took Rs 2.5 million and Rs 5 million respectively as illegal gratification from former VC Dr Zafar Iqbal. Subsequently, the transactions were confirmed by the record available with NAB Lahore obtained from concerned banks. As per bank record, an amount of Rs 7.1 million has been withdrawn out of total credited amount of Rs 7.5 million.

NAB Lahore has already arrested three pivot accused named Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Ex-Vice Chancellor; Dr Fahim-ud-Din, Ex-Registrar and Naeem Amjad, the acclaimed Director FUUAST sub-Campus for opening an illegal sub-Campus in Lahore whereas, they were released on bail by the Hon’ble Lahore High Court in May this year.