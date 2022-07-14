Bike thief gang arrested

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi Abbottabad

Abbottabad police has arrested eight member motorcycle thief gang and 11 motorcycles recovered. Additional SP Arif Javed with DSP of Mir Pur Police Station addressing press conference at Mirpur Police Station told that DPO Abbottabad Sajjad Khan took notice of motorcycle theft cases and had deputed DSP Mir Pur to not only recover the stolen bike from urban areas of the district and arrest the members of the gang who had traced the bike theft cases recorded in Cantt Police Station, Mangal Police Station, Nawansher Police Station and Mirpur Police Station.

Those who were arrested were identified were residents of Mansehra, Kaghan and Abbottabad and are Kashif, Zahid Samiullah, Bilal, Muawiyah Ismail, Wajid alias Badal and Imranullah while tracing the unidentified suspects while a ringleader Saleem Afghani, who fled Afghanistan, has not yet been arrested. Efforts are underway to arrest him.