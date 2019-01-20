The police busted five-member motorcycle lifter gang, recovered arms and impounded a truck with stolen bikes. The police said that reacting to surge in motorcycles lifting/snatching incidents; it enhanced the security and snap checking in Karachi.
During search of suspected truck carrying several bikes, five members of a motorcycle lifter gang were arrested with arms who admitted that the motorcycles being transported were stolen and snatched from different areas of metropolis. —INP
Bike lifter gang held with arms
