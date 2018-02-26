Bike-lifter gang busted, 10 bikes recovered

The Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) arrested four members of a bike lifter gang and recovered 10 stolen/snatched bikes here on Sunday.

According to details, taking notice of an increase in car/motorcycle lifting incidents in the metropolis, the ACLC conducted operation in different areas of Karachi. During operation, four member of a bike-lifter gang were arrested with 10 stolen/snatched motorcycles. The detainees in the preliminary investigation admitted their involvement in car/motorcycle lifting incidents across the city.—INP

