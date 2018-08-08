Bigwigs skip ‘grand protest’ as Fazl terms Imran fake PM

ISLAMABAD : Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) Chief Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday stated that they would not accept ‘fake prime minister [Imran Khan]’ at any cost while demanding resignations from officials of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over their failure to hold transparent elections.

He was addressing protest rally outside ECP headquarters. “Today, Pakistan’s political leadership is on the same page. The reins of country are being handed over to an ineligible candidate”, regretted Rehman.

He further called on all stakeholders to join their ranks for shielding democracy and fortifying institutions.

Fazl announced protest rallies in all four provincial capitals on Aug 9 over theft of masses’ mandate in elections.

Addressing on the occasion, the supremo of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai stated that perilous threats exist to the federation. He said, “Our sole purpose is to save the Constitution”.

Leaders of opposition parties including Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rasheed, Zahid Hamid, Afrasyab Khattak, Zahid Khan, Khawaja Asif, Mushahidullah Khan, Rashid Mehmood Somro, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Khursheed Shah, Raja Zafarul Haq, Senator Chaudhry Tanveer, Nehal Hashmi, Mushahid Hussain, Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, Usman Kakar, Zahid Khan, Mehmood Achakzai and Bushra Gohar are participated in the protest.

Startlingly, the heads of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto did not join the protest rally.

During the same rally, PPP leader Khurshid Shah opted quite parallel stance as he stated to provide Imran Khan ample space to run government.

