Biggest tragedy

This month 47th anniversary of secession of East Pakistan was observed with a note of melancholy. No doubt the fall of Dhaka is the most tragic chapter of the national history and this wound can never heel. Every year 16th of December reminds us our faults, provides an opportunity for self accountability and asks question, what did we learn from the fall of Dhaka? It is an open secret that it is India who hatched the conspiracy against Pakistan because without Indian intervention separation of eastern wing was not possible at any cost. But it is also a fact that our leadership paved the way for this intervention.

The separation of East Pakistan is a unique incident in the sense that probably first time in the history majority struggled for separation from minority because Bengalis were 54 percent of the total population of united Pakistan. It was common thinking in in that part that injustice was being done in distribution of economic resources and government jobs. This was true to some extant because majority of government officials deputed in Eastern Wing belonged to Western Wing. The feeling of deprivation was so severe that when the principle of parity was adopted in 1956’s Constitution, Bengalis were overjoyed that they were recognized equal to people of Western Pakistan.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s role in secession of East Pakistan cannot be ignored, who preferred personal interests more than the country and boycotted the assembly session was to be held in Dhaka on 3rd March 1971 this step gave negative message to Bengalis and on 23rd March when Pakistan day was being celebrated in Western Part Bengalis observed black day and hoisted the flag of Bangladesh in Dahka. The Army used power to deal with the rebels. India took advantage of this situation, and started propaganda of massacre of Bengalis. Indian army gave guerrilla training and provided weapons to Bengali youths to fight against Pak Army. As no army of the world can win the battle against its own people the same happened in East Pakistan.

ASIM IQBAL

Rawalpindi

Share on: WhatsApp