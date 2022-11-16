‘Biggest thief’: Govt berates Imran Khan over Toshakhana exposé

Maryam asks Imran to provide receipts for sale of gifts; Tarar hints at criminal proceedings against former PM

The PML-N leaders have castigated PTI Chairman Imran Khan after the recent revelation of details related to the Toshakhana scandal, which came as a major setback to the former prime minister’s narrative.

Dubai-based businessman Umar Zahoor claimed that the gifts given to Khan during his tenure as the premier by Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman were sold to him by Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar, and that he has evidence to back his claim.

Responding to the startling revelation, PTI leadership in a press conference threatened to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoor, the Dubai-based millionaire, for levelling “baseless” allegations against the party’s chairman.

“Enough is enough. Yesterday, Geo and Khanzada, supported by handlers slandered me through a baseless story cooked up by a known fraudster [and] international wanted criminal.”

In response to the tweet, PML-N Vice Pres ident Maryam Nawaz asked Khan to not dodge the questions and provide receipts for the sale of the gifts.

“Who sold the watch, tell the name. How was the money transferred to Pakistan,” the PML-N leader said, adding that the PTI chief, who termed others as thieves, has turned out to be the “biggest thief” himself.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar hinted that the government would start criminal proceedings against the former prime minister in the Toshakhana case as per the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“It is the only watch got prepared by the Saudi crown prince for gifting to Pakistan, so its price can’t be matched with other ones. Its unique dial includes an image of Khana Ka’aba (Baitullah Sharif),” he said while showing documentary evidence of the gift’s details and the price evaluation.

He said as per rules, any gift received from abroad was first deposited in the Toshakhana and later on another procedure of market evaluation was carried out if the recipient wanted to keep it. “But nothing as such happened in this case.”

However, he said, as per the market evaluation that had been carried out in a thorough professional and technical way, its price stood at around $12 million, (almost Rs1.7 billion) at that time and now it is worth Rs2 billion.

The special assistant also said Khan bought the watch set at Rs20 million only, without adopting the laid down procedure. “And now, he [Imran] has confessed to committing two crimes which are buying and selling it.”

The PML-N leader regretted that the unique gift was not meant to sell in the open market as it was given as a gesture of great love and respect to Pakistan.

Tarar demanded the former premier to tender his resignation from the chairmanship of PTI as he had been declared a “certified thief” after selling the “made to order” watch in the market.

He believed that the gift given by the crown prince to Khan was for the people of Pakistan. He said that the government will also issue a red warrant for the return of Farah Gogi from the UAE.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb heavily criticised Khan, asking him to tell the court date.

She questioned the PTI chief, asking if he received the wristwatch worth Rs2 billion and sold it for Rs28 billion. “Did Farah Gogi bring the money? Was the money declared?” she asked.

She asked the former prime minister to upload the receipt of the gift on Twitter as well. “Imran Khan’s handlers Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar have been caught,” she added.

Aurangzeb said that Khan levels false allegations on others and when he gets caught red-handed, he calls them “baseless”.

The minister said that Khan did not respond to any notice of the Toshakhana case and nor did he join any investigation.