Biggest health sector event in April

Our Correspondent

Karachi

After completing 13 successful years in Karachi, the platform is all set for the mega launch of 14th edition of Health Asia International Exhibition & Conferences in the megacity of Lahore. The expo will take place from 10-12 April 2018 at the Lahore Expo Center.

The event is the only UFI (Paris, France) approved leading health industry trade fair of Pakistan which has created a record by occupying an area of over 165,000 sqft and gathered more than 75,000 visitors during three-day to witness the success of this mega trade fair.

Hundreds of foreigners and exhibitors from over 45 countries showcased the latest technology, products while more than 13 workshops, hands-on sessions and seminars were conducted by renowned trainers and doctors. Some of the major participants are from China, France, Germany, Italy, India, Japan, Turkey, UK, USA etc.