Staff Reporter

The Aleem Dar Cricket Stadium, Bahria Town, Lahore was the venue for the biggest German Shepherd dog show in Pakistan.

The “Pakistan Sieger Show – 2018” allowed the residents of Lahore, a rare opportunity to see some of the best German Shepherd Dogs from across Pakistan gathered to compete in different categories.

This was the National Championship show at the culmination of the winter season 2017/18 during which time, other shows had been organized all over Pakistan under the umbrella of the GSDCP.

The participating dogs at the event were judged by the internationally renowned judge, WUSV board member and President GSDCP, Mr. Imran Husain, who is one of the world’s foremost authorities in the iconic German Shepherd Dog (GSD).

The event started at 11:00 am at the stadium in Bahria Town and saw massive participation by people from across Pakistan. The finest German Shepherd dogs from across Pakistan put up a scintillating show for the audiences and the owners got a chance to flaunt their dog training and grooming. The participants competed in Minor Puppy, Puppy, Junior, Youth and Open categories which were determined on the basis of the dog’s ages.

The event witnessed a huge crowd and the visitors hoped that it becomes a regular happening in the city. Such events give the people a chance to understand the German Shepherds in particular.