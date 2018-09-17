Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu: Ready to face criticism about my relationship with Anup Jalota

Anup Jalota and his student-girlfriend Jasleen Matharu are one of the most interesting jodis in Bigg Boss 12. During the premiere, host Salman Khan couldn’t control his emotions while interacting with the much-in-love couple on stage. Even with a huge age difference between them, the partners looked quite comfortable with each other and showcased a crackling chemistry.

Before she entered the show, Jasleen exclusively spoke to indianexpress.com about her relationship and expectations from Bigg Boss 12. When asked what excites her most about the show, the singer said, “It’s Bigg Boss! Everything is exciting about it. To be honest, it’s the biggest reality show on Indian television. And I am really looking forward to being a part of it.”

Jasleen further opened up about her relationship with bhajan maestro Anup Jalota and said, “We have been together for more than three years now. More than love, there’s a lot of respect that we have for each other. People don’t know about our relationship and it might come as a shock to many. But I am prepared to face all criticism. I know for a fact that even the housemates will target us. They will bitch about us and call us names but it’s a pure bond that we share. I can only hope that we get some sensible people in the house who understand our bond.”

