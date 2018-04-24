Big tasks before C’wealth

The recent Commonwealth Forum in the United Kingdom assumes significance as it has the big tasks ahead. All the nations must come forward to chart out strong strategies to tackle the terror threats that have long been holding the international community hostage. Secondly, these countries should strengthen the economic agendas in order to beat the economic blues in the region. Also they must look into cooperative ways for creating more jobs in the industries.

Besides this, the Commonwealth must pledge to help out one another during the times of crisis. This is in fact a great platform for all the countries that participate to bring forth their suggestions and issues. Right now the many challenges, especially economic and monetary, are in front of the forum.

Furthermore, terrorism and global conflicts have come in the way of the growth of the international community. Besides this, transparency, working as a group and cooperation among the countries are all positive gestures that are needed now. Moreover, Asian countries like India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh should come together on a common platform and fight together against all odds and conflicts facing the region.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

