Big relief for Imran Khan from IHC in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – In a major relief for PTI chief Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court has suspended his non-bailable arrest warrants issued by a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana reference.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up the plea filed by the former ruling party and annulled the non-bailable arrest warrants. The court ruled that the PTI chairman should be given a chance to appear before the court.

Justice Aamer however mentioned that Imran Khan must ensure that his appearance will not create any disturbance to the peace and order of the court.

The recent development comes as IHC’s Registrar’s Office raised several objections against the petition, including the unavailability of the former PM’s biometric data, which could complicate the hearing of his case.

Imran’s legal team earlier moved court, maintaining that arrest and detention of the applicant will serve no useful purpose and that he will be humiliated just for nothing.

PTI chief, who is facing dozens of cases, has continued to miss his indictment hearing in the Toshakhana case, causing multiple delays, which prompted a strong response from the court.