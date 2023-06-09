Big relief for Agriculture in budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD – In a major relief for agriculture, the federal government has further expanded the loan volume for the farmers from Rs1800 to Rs2250 billion.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, while revealing the budget, said the government earmarked Rs50 billion for shifting the 50,000 tube wells on solar panels. The country’s finance czar announced that all taxes and customs duties on saplings customs duty have been revoked.

The federal government has abolished all duties and taxes on the combined harvest. He also announced to allocation Rs10 billion for the loans of smaller growers.

Unveiling proposed allocation at the National Assembly after getting formal approval from the federal cabinet, Dar said that it was the best possible budget in the tough economic conditions being faced by the country in the aftermath of global recession and worst floods.

Out of Rs2709b development outlay, Rs950b has been allocated for PSDP and Rs200b for public-private partnership while provinces would carry out development with Rs1559b.