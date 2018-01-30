Big public rallies have given their verdict: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD : State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday asserted that Nawaz Sharif was subjected to political revenge on the basis of incomplete references.

Talking to media outside accountability court, she maintained that they do not care about political revenge.

“New references proved that previous ones were incomplete. Which law allows beginning proceedings over incomplete references?” she said.

The minister criticized that evidence is being found against that Prime Minister who was disqualified on the basis of iqama.

“Company that prefers amulets is conducting probe against a three-time elected premier,” said Marriyum.

She went on to say that big rallies of the public have given their verdict. The minister reiterated that senate and general elections will be held on time.

Orignally published by INP