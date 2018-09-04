Big programme of soft loan for youth being finalized

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Industry & Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal today visited his camp office and listened problems of the people for three hours. He issued on spot orders for the solution of their problems. While talking on this occasion, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that serving people and the solution of their problems is top most priority and we have to serve the people with dedication.

He said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan no stone will be left unturned for solving people’s problems. Every step will be taken for the welfare of the masses. He said that government officers should work with passion, hardworking and dedication to solve the peoples’ problem and they should keep the doors of the offices opened for the public.

He said that every possible effort will be made to redress the complaints of the citizens. People belonging to different walks of life also met the provincial minister at his camp office and congratulated him on assuming the office of Industries & Trade Minister.

While talking to the delegation, provincial minister said that a big program of soft loan for the youth is being finalized and it will be launched soon.

Share on: WhatsApp