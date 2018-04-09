Big price to pay,’ after ‘mindless’ Syria attack: Trump

Washington

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said there will be a “big price to pay” after what he called a “mindless chemical attack” in Syria, allegedly involving chlorine gas.

Trump also called Syrian President Bashar al-Assad an “animal.”

“President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay,” Trump said in a pair of tweets which began with a discussion of the attack in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta, where rescue workers alleged that regime loyalists had used chlorine gas.

“Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world,” the president said.