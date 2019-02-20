Big power endgame in Afghanistan

Zeenia Satti

WHY do the Taliban insist on talking with the US, not the Kabul government? The stance reveals Taliban’s political dexterity. Ashraf Ghani is but a pawn in the US’ endgame in Afghanistan. If the Taliban were to start negotiating with Kabul, the terms will be set by the US through Ghani as their proxy. Should the negotiation end in an agreement between the Taliban and Kabul, it would help endorse the legitimacy of the American venture in Afghanistan as one that concludes in peace. Should the negotiations break down, the resultant violence would appear to be between two factions within Afghanistan, which would make the US a natural arbiter, providing it with renewed political and military impetus to escalate fighting. The Taliban do not want the US to avail the diplomatic pretext of “mediating” to end violence while escalating it. Conversely, if direct negotiations between the US and the Taliban end in failure, resultant violence would reinvigorate domestic support for the Taliban and unite Russia and China against the US. The Afghan National Army will, in such a scenario, cease to exist for all practical purposes. In all out fighting between foreigners and the Afghans, the soldiers would fight alongside their compatriots, and the US would stop arming them.

India is, of course, a party to the endgame in Afghanistan. India would like to see Pakistan ensnared into using hard power to “help establish peace in Afghanistan.” Such a stupidity on the part of Pakistan will fulfil India’s dream of taking its hybrid war against Pakistan to the next level. India plans to dissolve Pakistan in a two-front war. India wants mayhem inside Pakistan with latter’s army fighting collective force of the Pak-Afghan Pashtuns and Balochs, infiltrated by under-cover Indian operatives and allies (a la East Pakistan). In such a scenario, religious activists in Pakistan and the Pakistani 24/7 media will also vilify Pak military as a mercenary force fighting the West’s battles, leading to Pak military being bereft of legitimacy within its own borders. The US will, in the event, withdraw its forces from Afghanistan, though it will continue gun running through proxies to help India against Pakistan. Russia would simply watch the ensuing battles with interest. For Kabul, India is a bigger and better market than Pakistan. New Delhi has been surreptitiously planting the notion in Kabul that joining borders with India would be economically lucrative for Afghans, who would enjoy visa free entry to one of the biggest global economies and tariff free trade with one of the biggest markets in the world. Hence we see Ashraf Ghani deliberately inciting Islamabad through provocations. Late last year, he insisted on giving the body of SP Tahir Dawar to tribesmen in FATA instead of Islamabad, and this year, he tweeted about Pak Government treating Pashtun and Baloch activists badly. Ghani is exercising brinkmanship. He is hoping Islamabad, angered at both the state and the non-state actors in Afghanistan, would be driven to taking expeditious action against Afghanistan. Armed action on Pakistan’s part will provide India the catalyst to activate her endgame against Pakistan.

Russia would like to see the US leave now or be defeated in a bloody war in Afghanistan. A military victory for the US in Afghanistan is not in interest of Russia and China and both will act to make it impossible. If Washington surges troops in Afghanistan at this stage, it risks inviting allied Taliban-Sino-Russian and Irani intervention in Afghanistan “against ISIS.” Washington would prefer to see India empowered in the region versus China. Sino-Pak economic cooperation is a thorn in US’s side. Equipping India with greater leverage against China has been US’s preference ever since the end of the Cold War. It is only possible if there is mayhem inside Pakistan. That is why Washington has waged a prolonged and bipartisan hybrid war against Pakistan through Afghanistan. Washington’s do more mantra against Islamabad is focused on weakening Pakistan’s western front, where India is given the opportunity to build substantial hard and soft power since 2001.

If Afghan peace is established through settlement between the US and the Afghans, regional powers are more likely to be able to resolve their respective bilateral issues using the principle of reciprocity. India and Pakistan will have incentive to resolve the Kashmir issue and establish trade corridor across Pak-Afghan territory linking Central Asia and Eurasia to both Pakistan and India in a win-win situation for all regional actors. Pakistan could become a bridge builder between China and India, akin to the role it played in Sino-US rapprochement during Cold War. India and Pakistan could avail both the CPEC and the Irani route to Eurasia and Europe, and Turkmenistan would be able to implement the TAPI project without delay. The ISIS, which requires a kinetic atmosphere to survive, is likely to atrophy. Russia could utilize a commercial foothold in Gwadar. Iran’s economic isolation, currently harming regional economies, could end as India and Pakistan could exercise their respective leverage to convince Washington to soften sanctions against Tehran. Despite US’s treatment of it, Pakistani political and military elite has not shown animosity towards the US. Pakistan is therefore likely to facilitate whatever trade benefit the US can have in the region, if peace is established in Afghanistan. Russia and China are not likely to oppose such facilitation. Of all the regional and international powers, it is Pakistan that stands for promoting peace between all players in the region. Pakistan’s diplomatic role, and its domestic political stability are, therefore, critical to the endgame in Afghanistan finishing to the region’s advantage.

— The writer is the Executive Director at Pakistan’s People Led Disaster Management.

