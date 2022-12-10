Big news for Pakistani content creators as Meta launches ‘Facebook Stars’ feature in Pakistan

Singapore: Big news for Pakistani content creators as Meta has finally launched its monetization feature — Facebook Stars — in Pakistan, enabling creators to engage with their audience and earn a livelihood.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who visited the Meta (Facebook) Asia-Pacific HQ in Singapore on Friday during his visit to the tech hub, announced this big news via his Twitter.

During the visit, FM Bilawal Bhutto highlighted the achievements and huge potential of the IT sector in Pakistan and expressed a keen desire for enhanced cooperation between Meta and Pakistan.

However, today (Saturday), he announced the big news saying: ” BIG NEWS for Pakistan from [Meta] in Singapore. From now on, Pakistani creators on [Facebook] can earn money of their content through [the] new Facebook stars feature.”

He added that he was thrilled to be the first Pakistan official to visit Meta and get to share this news with the people of Pakistan. He thanked the Meta team for inviting him to the headquarters.

With this new feature now live in 🇵🇰 creators can monetize their Facebook content. The more stars they get the more money they will earn. Hoping the youth of Pakistan in particular will get more productive use out of their social media. https://t.co/RzewgYv8yQ https://t.co/UX20W0MmQH pic.twitter.com/7KmrJt5UWe — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 10, 2022

A statement by the global tech giant, Meta, said that Facebook Stars will allow fans to buy and send digital goods to support creators, allow the Pakistani content creators to check their earnings by content type, manage their goals, and access other Stars settings.

The feature is available on Facebook Reels, Facebook Live, on-demand videos, photos, and text posts.

Foreign Minister @BBhuttoZardari visited Meta (Facebook) Asia-Pacific HQ in Singapore today. Highlighting the achievements and huge potential of the IT sector in Pakistan, the FM expressed keen desire for enhanced cooperation between @Meta and Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/WkAxcxpZYa — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 9, 2022

“Helping creators to build community and turn their passions into professions is a key part of our continued investment in Pakistan. Today, we are thrilled to announce that Facebook Stars is open to all eligible creators in Pakistan, so more people can start earning while they grow their creativity, audience, and careers,” said Meta’s Director of Emerging Markets for the Asia Pacific region Jordi Fornies.

Earlier this year, Meta brought “Reels” to Pakistan, introducing short-form, entertaining video experiences and tools to creators and audiences. Today, Reels is the fastest-growing content format on Meta platforms globally. There are more than 140 billion Reels played across Facebook and Instagram each day.

“We are encouraged to see Meta’s contribution in supporting local businesses in Pakistan and opening up different ways for Pakistani content creators to generate meaningful, reliable revenue on their platforms. We hope the Stars program will create new opportunities to monetize and play a role in strengthening the country’s digital economy,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan during his visit to the Meta regional office in Singapore today.

