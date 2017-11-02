Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan’s organizations are leap-frogging the digital business innovation curve using real-time Big Data analytics, global digital transformation enabler SAP announced today. “As Pakistan’s organizations ramp up digital transformation, boardrooms are investing in real-time Big Data analytics to unlock innovative business strategies and advanced decision-making, and leapfrog the business maturity curve,” said Saquib Ahmad, Country Manager, SAP Pakistan on the sidelines of the SAP S/4HANA Innovation Day, which showcased the real-time business suite SAP S/4HANA. Attendees experienced business applications running on SAP S/4HANA, including finance, product planning, customer sales and fulfillment, and procurement. SAP S/4HANA can run in-premise, or on public, private, or hybrid clouds. In particular, C-suite executives were impressed by the SAP Digital Boardroom, which can provide real-time contextual information and ad hoc analysis. “When Pakistan’s CEOs need to enter new markets and engage with customers across channels, SAP S/4HANA is the digital core for growth.