Big cash, valuables found from Sindh LG secy’s asstt residence

NAB to probe PPP’s Agha Siraj Durrani’s assets

Staff Reporter

Karachi/Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday announced that it will launch an investigation against Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani for allegedly holding assets beyond his means.

NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal also decided to investigate the matter of the alleged irregularities in the award of contracts by Durrani and Sindh Assembly Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Farooq during construction of the new assembly building.

The bureau was heavily criticised for having a “biased attitude” towards PPP when it arrested former Sindh home minister Sharjeel Memon in November last year over charges of alleged corruption.

In a resolution that was tabled at the time, which all opposition parties except MQM rejected, members of the assembly had called upon the federal government to adopt a “uniform policy about its judicial system” throughout Pakistan and strictly follow it.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau on Thursday recovered a large sum of cash, gold bars, gold jewellery and prize bonds from the residence of Ramzan Solangi, personal assistant to the Sindh local government secretary, who was arrested from his office a day earlier.

The bureau discovered the valuables after Solangi told the team that arrested him that they will be able to find the assets at his residence.

The valuables include Rs31.5 million in cash, prize bonds worth Rs1.8 million, gold bars 100 tolas, gold jewellery, precious watches and other valuables. The accused told the bureau that he was given these assets for safekeeping.

NAB learned during preliminary interrogations that Solangi had been collecting millions of rupees as monthly bribes from various Departmental heads. Documents recovered from his residence also confirmed this.

In another case, the top court refused to grant bail to former information minister Sharjeel Memon and others allegedly involved in a Rs5.76 billion advertisement scam.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, resumed hearing on the petitions filed by the accused. After hearing arguments from the counsels, the apex court allowed the accused to withdraw their bail petitions while maintaining that they may apply for bail in the high court on fresh grounds.