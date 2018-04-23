Big cache of fireworks seized, 2 held

Mominabad police has seized huge quantity of fireworks and arrested two accused from Orangi Town Sector 10 Kachi Market here on Sunday.

On a tip off, a police team led by SHO Mominabad, Shoiab Qureshi conducted a raid at a godown and seized 147 cartons of fireworks including 112 cartons China matches bomb, 7 cartons hawai bomb, 2 cartons 6 shotter bomb, 2 cartons blast bomb and 24 cartons of phool jahr.—APP

