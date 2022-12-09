Big blow to Imran in PM defamation case

The Lahore High Court on Friday upheld the verdict of the lower court that had abolished former premier Imran Khan’s right to defend in a Rs 10 billion defamation case filed against him by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

In a hearing held, the LHC Judge Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal upheld the verdict of the lower court and dismissed Khan’s plea.