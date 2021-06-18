‘Big announcement’ – KP reduces cars registration fee to just one rupee

By
Web desk
-
84

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has proposed to reduce the registration fee of vehicles up to 2500CC to just one rupee.

Provincial Finance Minister Taimoor Saleem Jhagra announced it while presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. He said that the re-registration of vehicles in the province will be made for free of cost.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on its twitter handle has termed it a “Biggest announcement of KP Budget”.

The provincial government has also proposed ten per cent increase in salaries and pensions of employees. It also announced to raise the pension of widows of government employees by 100%.

In a major relief to farmer, the government has proposed to completely abolish Land Tax for small farmers.

