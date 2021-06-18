‘Big announcement’ – KP reduces cars registration fee to just one rupee

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has proposed to reduce the registration fee of vehicles up to 2500CC to just one rupee.

Provincial Finance Minister Taimoor Saleem Jhagra announced it while presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. He said that the re-registration of vehicles in the province will be made for free of cost.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on its twitter handle has termed it a “Biggest announcement of KP Budget”.

Biggest announcement of KP Budget by Taimur Jhagra Registration of vehicles up to 2500CC reduced to just 1 rupee. Re-registration of vehicles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa => FREE

The provincial government has also proposed ten per cent increase in salaries and pensions of employees. It also announced to raise the pension of widows of government employees by 100%.

Land Tax for small farmers completely eliminated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the budge; biggest relief for the farmers!

In a major relief to farmer, the government has proposed to completely abolish Land Tax for small farmers.