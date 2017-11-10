Bifurcation of MEPCO, LESCO and PESCO be as per respective BoDs’ decisions

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari, Thursday, directed that bifurcation of MEPCO, LESCO and PESCO should be decided by the respective Board of Directors. He further asked their concerned CEOs to table the consolidated proposals for consideration of BODs immediately.

The Federal Minister passed the direction in a meeting on matters relating to bifurcation of LESCO, MEPCO and PESCO for better management and developing consumers’ oriented approach.

The Minister further directed that BODs of the DISCOs should be involved in all decisions making and their decisions should be implemented in letter and spirit. He further directed the Power Division to work out enhancing the capacity of the existing BODs by inclusion of diverse professionals from different walks of life.

The Minister said that BODs should play their vigilant decisive role in the strategic decision making and should discharge their authorities in true letter and spirit as per the corporate governance.

The Federal Minister for Power Division noted that all the DISCOs should adopt financial autonomy and they should be able to generate its own funds from the open market instead of from the government.

The Minister assured that all efforts will be put in place to make the DISCOs functions free from political interference and directed the DISCOs to take strict administrative actions against those employees who use political or other influence.

Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari expressed serious concern over the HR department of DISOCs which have failed in exploiting the existing potential of their HR and also in strengthening themselves by filling the vacant positions. He directed that all the vacant positions at officer’s level be filled at the earliest.