BIEK announces result of Pre-Engineering Group

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Thursday announced the result of HSC Part I Science Pre-Engineering Group Annual Examinations 2017.

According to statistics, a total of 30,639 candidates appeared in the examinations.

Of these, 11,017 were declared successful in all the six papers and 3,703 in five papers. Whereas 3,862 cleared four papers an 5,647 passed in three papers.

As many as, 3,383 cleared two papers and 2,073 cleared one paper only.

A BIEK announcement said that marks statements will be issued after two weeks.

The result of HSC Part I Annual Examinations 2017 of Science General Group was also announced on Thursday. A total of 3,632 candidates appeared in the examinations and of these 1,114 were declared successful in six papers, 811 in five papers and 918 in four papers.—APP

