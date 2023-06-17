BIEK announces new dates for postponed Intermediate exams 2023, Check new schedule here

KARACHI – The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Saturday announced new dates for the postponed intermediate exam 2023, said a notification issued by the board.

According to the Controller of Examinations Zaheeruddin Bhutto, the postponed paper of June 14 will be held on June 19.

Whereas, the exam that was due on June 15 will be held on June 20 and the paper scheduled on June 16 would be held on June 21.

Moreover, the practical exams for the year 2023 will be held between June 20, 2023, to July 20, 2023.

Earlier, the board postponed the intermediate exams scheduled due to the threat of Cyclone Biparjoy.

It was expected the cyclone would bring heavy rain, strong winds, and storm near the India-Pakistan border. However, Pakistan saves from Cyclone Biporjoy.