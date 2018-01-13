BIEK announces names of successful employees of Hajj balloting

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK), has announced the names of successful employees of Hajj balloting for 2018.

The balloting ceremony held here on Friday, under the chairmanship of professor Inam Ahmed, BIEK’s Chairman and a large number of employees were also present on the occasion.

Those who were declared successful in the Hajj balloting include Shaista Perveen in the category of grade 16 to 20, Anwar Iqbal in the category of grade 8 to 15, while in the category of grade 1 to 7 Razia Sabzwari and Raqya Bano were declared successful.—APP

