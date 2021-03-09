Biden’s German shepherds ousted from White House after one bites security official

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill’s dogs were removed from the White House after one of them reportedly bit a security official.

Both German Shepherds have been shifted to the family home of Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, reported US media.

The dog, who bit the official, named Major was adopted by Biden family in 2018. He became the first dog from an animal shelter to live in the White House.

The other dog named Champ is 13-year-old.

Anonymous sources told CNN that Major had been jumping, barking and charging at White House staff and security.

The German Shepherds were brought to the White House four days after Biden took oath as US President, replacing Donald Trump.