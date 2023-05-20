Biden under fire: Marjorie unveils impeachment articles

In a bold move, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene intro-duced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, accusing him of mishandling the crisis at the southern border.

Taylor Greene, known for her controversial statements and conspiracy theories, held a news conference at the Capitol to announce her intention to impeach Biden. She expressed her belief that the Biden administration has been working to system-atically destroy the country since taking office on January 20, 2021.

Taylor Greene’s articles of impeachment against Biden are just the beginning, according to the con-gresswoman. She hopes that House Republicans will identify additional charges to bring against the president. While she did not specify what those allegations might be, Taylor Greene listed several grievances against Biden, including his failure to enforce immigration laws and secure the border. She claimed that millions of undocumented immigrants from over 170 countries have invaded the United States under Biden’s watch, compromising national security.

Another accusation levied against Biden by Taylor Greene is his alleged allowance of fentanyl, a powerful opioid, to flood into the country, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Americans daily. How-ever, US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have attributed the influx of fentanyl to the processing of the drug with Chinese ingredi-ents in Mexico.

Taylor Greene’s decision to introduce the articles of impeachment against Biden comes one week after the expiration of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that enabled the immediate expulsion of asylum-seeking migrants at the border. As a result, a significant portion of migrants are now being released into the public with court dates set years into the future.—AFP