Biden transfers first Gitmo detainee

The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge.

The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a review board in July 2016 but remained at Guantanamo for the duration of the Trump presidency.

The Periodic Review Board process determined that Nasser’s detention no longer remained necessary to protect US national security, the Pentagon said Monday in a statement. The board recommended authorization for Nasser’s repatriation, but that couldn’t be completed before the end of the Obama administration, it said.”—AP