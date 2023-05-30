Biden speaks with Sweden and Erdogan about F-16s.

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke on the phone about a range of topics, including Turkey’s potential purchase of F-16 fighter fighters from the US.

While expressing his desire to reach an agreement on the F-16s, President Biden emphasized the significance of Turkey removing its opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership.

President Biden thanked Erdogan on winning the most recent presidential election during the call. Later, when speaking to reporters, Biden said that he had discussed the F-16s with Erdogan and had let him know that the US was interested in working with Sweden to find a solution. He said that the discussion will resume the following week.

The presidents agreed to strengthen collaboration on all fronts of their bilateral ties, particularly in the face of regional and global challenges, according to a succinct statement from the Turkish presidency on the call.

Turkey has been trying to buy F-16s from the US for $20 billion, but the sale has run into problems in the US Congress. Despite the Biden administration’s support for the agreement, it has not moved forward quickly.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, two former non-aligned countries—Sweden and Finland—applied to join NATO. However, their applications must be approved by all NATO members. Due to Sweden’s alleged harboring of people Turkey views as terrorists, Turkey has not yet recognized Finland’s admission to NATO. Hungary has not yet authorized Sweden’s bid either.

Prior to the forthcoming leaders summit in Lithuania in the middle of July, Washington is giving NATO membership for Sweden first priority.

President Biden’s correspondence with President Erdogan included congratulating him on his re-election and informing him that they will talk further about Erdogan’s opposition to Sweden joining NATO later. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Sweden and Finland to apply to join NATO, and Erdogan’s opposition to Sweden’s application may be related to a number of issues, including tensions with the Kurdish diaspora in Sweden and a desire to acquire F-16 fighter jets following Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program.

Given that Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, had a more positive attitude toward Erdogan and other autocrats, there has been tension between Biden and Erdogan. Nevertheless, Biden sent Erdogan his late greetings, underscoring the nuanced dynamics of US-Turkish relations.