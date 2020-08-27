Biden says video of police shooting ‘makes me sick’

Web Desk

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday denounced the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and urged calm and peaceful protest, but did not mention the shooting deaths of two people overnight. “What I saw in that video makes me sick. Once again a Black man, Jacob Blake, has been shot by the police in broad daylight with the whole world watching,” Biden said in a video released by his campaign. Biden said he had spoken to Blake’s family and “told them justice must and will be done.” Blake was shot seven times in the back, a family lawyer said, and his family has said he has been paralyzed from the waist down. Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention last week. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters) Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention last week.