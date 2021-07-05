Biden says US roaring back to post-pandemic life, but COVID-19 yet to be “vanquished.”

President Joe Biden has given an optimistic assessment of his country on the occassion of US Independance day. He claimed that US is surging back to life after the pandemic, even though COVID-19 has yet to be completely “vanquished.”

Biden made a parallel between the proclamation of independence from the British Empire in 1776 and today’s fast recovery from the coronavirus, speaking before a joyful gathering of 1,000 guests on the White House South Lawn.

“Two hundred and forty five years ago, we declared our independence from a distant king. Today, we are closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus,” he told the crowd of invited military members and essential workers.

“We’ve gained the upper hand against this virus,” he said. But he added, “Don’t get me wrong: COVID-19 has not been vanquished. We all know powerful variants have emerged, like the Delta variant.”

Biden paid homage to those who have died in the United States, where the shocking number of fatalities has already surpassed 600,000.

But he ended on an upbeat note, saying that under his leadership, the country, which had been bitterly and brutally split under Donald Trump’s administration, was “coming back together.”

“Over the last year, we have lived through some of our darkest days,” Biden said. “We are about to see our brightest future.”

Large people gathered on the National Mall for a massive fireworks show, indicating that the US is using the July 4th holiday to put the virus in the rearview mirror.

With the pandemic at its summer peak and communities throughout America suffering from anti-racism and anti-police riots, Washington and other major cities staged only quiet festivities during the holidays last year.

Despite the celebratory mood at Sunday’s victory celebration, the Biden administration is concerned about the huge number of individuals who have yet to get vaccinations.

The White House’s widely publicised aim of getting seven out of ten people their first shot by July 4th has narrowly failed.

In terms of complete immunizations, just 46% of Americans have received the two doses.

As the extremely infectious Delta variant spreads, there is a lag.

Public health experts are looking at large areas of rural America, particularly in Utah, Missouri, Arkansas, and Wyoming, where hospitals are beginning to fill up again.

According to Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease specialist, unvaccinated individuals are now responsible for 99.2 percent of COVID-19 fatalities.

Biden will be back in a difficult political battle for the survival of his legislative programme this summer, barely having cleared the smoke from the pyrotechnics.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/international/