Biden names Blinken for Secretary of State

Washington

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named the deeply experienced Antony Blinken for Secretary of State, also nominating the first female head of intelligence and a czar for climate issues, with a promise to a return to expertise after the turbulent years of Donald Trump. As Trump continued to make flailing attempts at overturning the results of the election three weeks ago, Biden’s rollout of cabinet names was his biggest step yet to signalling he is ready to take over on January 20. The list put out by Biden’s team ahead of a formal announcement on Tuesday demonstrated a push to lower the temperature in Washington and restore traditional US leadership abroad. “We have no time to lose when it comes to our national security and foreign policy,” Biden said in a statement.—AFP