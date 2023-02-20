Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine for first time since full-scale war began

On Monday, President Joseph Biden secretly entered Kyiv for the first time since Russia began an all-out invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago, displaying in a spectacular way his dedication to the nation and its struggle as the war enters an unknowable new chapter.

The highly-guarded visit, which occurred as air raid sirens could be heard ringing out throughout Kyiv while Vice President Joe Biden walked alongside President Volodymyr Zelensky around the gold-domed St. Michael’s Cathedral, comes at a crucial time in the 12-month conflict, with Russia preparing for an anticipated spring offensive and Ukraine hoping to quickly retake territory.

Biden proposed a new $500 million aid package, claiming it would include more military hardware like more howitzers, javelins, and ammo for artillery.

In an effort to alter the course of the war, the United States and other Western countries have been pouring weapons, tanks, and ammunition to Ukraine. By paying a personal visit, Biden is providing Zelensky, who has spent the last year trying to unite the world behind his country and pleading for more aid, with a unique representation of American solidarity.

After a long, clandestine journey from Washington, Biden arrived in Kyiv at 8 a.m. local time. He then arrived at the Mariinsky Palace half an hour later. He left Kyiv early in the afternoon.

Zelensky shook Biden’s hand and said, “Thank you for coming.