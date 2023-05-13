Biden inducts Pakistan’s Shahid Ahmed Khan into President’s Advisory Committee on Arts

WASHINGTON – United States President Joe Biden has inducted Pakistan’s Shahid Ahmed Khan into his Advisory Committee on Arts, a statement by the White House confirmed.

The White House statement highlighted Mr Khan’s efforts in international affairs, with a particular focus on the Asian and Muslim world. Shahid Ahmed Khan, who was awarded Sitara-e-Pakistan, is a community leader, political advisor, and businessman residing in the Greater Boston area, Massachusetts.

He served for more than two decades and holds vast experience centered on advancing US values and principles through constructive community engagement with the American-Muslim and South Asian communities.

The proud Pakistani member served as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and has previously served on the Advisory Board of the Democratic National Committee.

In 2004, he served as the National Finance Co-Chair for the 2004 Presidential campaign of John Kerry and served as an advisor on presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, congressional, mayoral, and judicial campaigns in the US for years.

Khan played an integral role in mobilizing and involving the South Asian-American community in the Biden for President campaign. The former Honorary Consulate General is the founder of Triconboston Consulting Corporation, where he has advised companies focused on renewable energy, IT, and healthcare.